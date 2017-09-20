Rishi Kapoor gets trolled for abusing woman on Twitter

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, who has always been in the row for his controversial tweets, is in trouble again. The 65-year-old actor has been accused of abusing a woman via direct message on Twitter.

As per reports, a Twitter named handle ‘DardEdiscourse’, posted a meme on the Kapoor family. She wrote, “Rishi Kapoor, you keep talking about manners. This is what your manners are khandani man” and “Rishi Kapoor showed his khandaani manners.”

According to reports, the message irked him so much that he ended up replying to her with abusive words via DM. The user posted a meme featuring 2013 movie ‘Besharam’ and referring to Kapoor’s tweets on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s quickly gone-viral speech in Berkeley.

Rishi is facing criticism for his tweet and it seems that he is heading for another controversy. However, the yesteryear star has yet not responded to the tweets mentioning him.