Road accident takes life of five UP

According to the information given by the police, five persons lost their lives when a truck and a dumper collided head on in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district.

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Singh (23), Rajendra (32), Bhola (35), Baburam (36)and Surendra (41). One of the dead was on a motorcycle which was also involved in the accident.

The accident also injured 10 people, one of who was reported to be in a serious condition.