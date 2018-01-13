Road accident takes life of five wrestlers in Maharashtra

According to the information given by the police, five wrestlers and a driver lost their lives in a major road accident in Sangli district of Maharahstra early on Saturday.

The accident took place around 1 am when an SUV carrying the grapplers rammed headlong into an oncoming tractor carrying sugarcane.

Five others, including wrestlers, were injured in the accident and they were admitted to hospitals.

The wrestlers belonged to the institute, Kranti Kushti Sankul. “It is very sad and shocking for us,” said Sharad Lad, the institute’s secretary. They were all returning after a wrestling contest in Satara. More details are awaited.