Road accident takes life of four in Rajasthan due to fog

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Minimum of four people lost their lives and four got injured when their car fell into a pond due to low visibility caused by fog in Bharatpur’s Dig.

The cold wave continued to intensify in the northern belt of India, with a blanket of fog engulfing the entire region. Visibility is also poor in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

In Jammu and Kashmir, people lit fires to battle the weather conditions in Pahalgam, which has been hit by snow for the past couple of days. The temperature in Pahalgam was minus 6.6 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

The Delhi-NCR on Tuesday woke up to dense fog for the second consecutive day, resulting in operations being stalled at both the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the railway stations.

The low visibility has led to the cancellation of 21 trains. 64 trains have been delayed and 24 have been rescheduled. Moreover, twenty domestic and international flights have been delayed, and six have been cancelled.