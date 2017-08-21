Rohit Pathak Starring ‘KAAGPANTH’ First poster out

Over years and decades, the thematic representation of movie poster has changed radically. Bollywood Industry alway keep experimenting with designs and posters. Posters are the first impression of a movie.

So director’s don’t take any chance and trying their best creativity. Actor Rohit Pathak starring film “KAAGPANTH” directed by Deepankar Prakash and produced by Col Yogesh Abbi under the banner Maa Karma Yogi Films pvt ltd.co-produced by Yogesh Mudgal, have unveiled the first look of their movie.

It’s a story based on overall perception towards societies mentality. It depicts the darkness of thought process of society. Wherein one side society portrays civilized and cultured outlook and the other side portrays the negative aspect. It depicts or lightens the orthodox and hypocrisy of society.

Rohit Pathak Said, “While hearing the script itself I decided to do this film as the character is very strong and intense.Thank to Deepankar Prakash for offering me this role.

Actor Rohit Pathak who was last seen in Bollywood films like Jannat, Jannat 2, Mickey Virus, Jal, Raja Natwarlal and Khel Toh Ab Shuru Hoga etc.