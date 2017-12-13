Rohit Sharma enters record books, smashes third ODI double century

It was a brilliant play by Indians as batsmen thrashed Sri Lankans all round the ground and Rohit Sharma scored his third one day international double-century in the second match against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Wednesday, helping India surge to 392 for 4. Rohit is the only batsman in the world to score two or more double-tons in one day internationals.

Rohit, also filling in as captain in Virat Kohli’s absence, smashed 13 fours and 12 sixes in his unbeaten 208 off just 153 balls. His previous scores of over 200 include his 209 against Australia in Bangalore in 2013 and the world record highest 264, also against Sri Lanka, in Kolkata in 2014.

Rohit reached his century off 115 balls and his 150 came off 133. Such was the impact of his hitting that he needed just 18 deliveries to get from 150 to 200.