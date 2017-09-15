Rohit Sharma opens up about his comeback in team

NEW DELHI: Star Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma today shared his views as to how difficult it is to make a comeback in the Indian team after going through an injury.

He said that the kind of play he showcase looks easy but in actual it is very much difficult to get on with the same flow every time you miss several matches due to injury.

Rohit had been away from competitive cricket for six months from October 2016 to April 2017 and subsequent to the major hamstring injury he is doing good. However, from the time he made his comeback in ODIs during the Champions Trophy, he has scored three hundreds in 10 games apart from a few half centuries.

“Comebacks are not at all easy. After a major surgery, the difficult part is to conquer the inner demons. It’s all in the mind. Only an individual can overcome his fears. My batting may look easy to the eye but trust me, it’s not that easy,” Rohit said.

On his mind getting diverted to the injury related issues he said, “The best part that happened to me was IPL started just after I completed my rehab. “So while captaining Mumbai Indians and taking those on-field decisions, I couldn’t think about what happens if I get injured.”

“And when I was playing for India, my mind became blanks while batting. There was no place for any negativity,” he added further.