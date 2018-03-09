Rohit Sharma praises win against Bangladesh

COLOMBO: India captain Rohit Sharma praised them performance of the Indian team in the second T20 match and termed "clinical" their six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their second match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International Tri-Series on Thursday. India restricted Bangladesh to 139/8 and then chased down the target with six wickets and 1.2 overs to spare to make a strong comeback after the loss to Sri Lanka in the opening match. Shikhar Dhawan continued his red-hot form with a…

COLOMBO: India captain Rohit Sharma praised them performance of the Indian team in the second T20 match and termed “clinical” their six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their second match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International Tri-Series on Thursday.

India restricted Bangladesh to 139/8 and then chased down the target with six wickets and 1.2 overs to spare to make a strong comeback after the loss to Sri Lanka in the opening match.

Shikhar Dhawan continued his red-hot form with a 55 off 43 deliveries to play the lead role in India’s batting. But the win was mostly set-up by the bowlers Jaydev Unadkat (3/38), Vijay Shankar (2/32), Yuzvender Chahal (1/19) and Shardul Thakur (1/25).

“I think it was a great performance, something that was expected from us. Right from the start to the end, it was clinical and a complete team effort,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.