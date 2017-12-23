Rohit Sharma the ‘king of timing’ not ‘power’!

INDORE: After smashing brutal century against the Sri Lankan team in the second T20 match it was all praise for acting skipper Rohit Sharma as he entered record books breaking several milestones.

It might be termed a brutal innings but the timing was sublime as it came from Rohit Sharma’s bat as he himself said after the match that he rely on timing rather than power.

“I definitely don’t have so much power. I rely a lot on timing the ball more than anything else. I know what my strengths are as well as my weaknesses. I try to play to the field as much as I can, to be honest,” Rohit, who flattened the Sri Lankan attack with joint fastest T20 century, said.

He clears the boundary ropes with consummate ease, in complete contrast to modern day’s aggressive batsmen such as Chris Gayle, who rely on power hitting. Yet he is the only batsman, who has three double hundreds in ODIs and now two in the Twenty20 format.

“The field is spread after six overs. I try and see where I can find my boundary options. It’s important to be able to play with the field,” he said. “I want to score all around the park and not just one area. It’s important to explore the fielding the opposition keeps for me.

“In all formats, I try to do that. You can’t just hit in one area, you become predictable then. It’s always important to score runs all over the field and that’s my strength.” “My job is to go out there and score as many (runs) as possible. Not just 100s or 200s or 300s. I go out there to make sure I get my team into a good position.