Rosy life of Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai: There is no denying the fact that Kareena Kapoor is a diva. Kareena might have been away from the silver screen for a while now but on a regular basis, we see her playing various roles. As Kareena turns a year older today, and that too when it is a special birthday with her baby Taimur Ai Khan.

From her pregnancy to her various outings with her baby, we have seen how this actor came out to be a role model for all young and working moms out there. Kareena Kapoor not only gave child birth a whole new definition but also makes sure to give ample time for her kid to grow as a better human being. We see Taimur accompanied Kareena to her shoots too.

On the other side of the spectrum, Saifeena’s love story started on the sets of Tashan. They began dating in October 2008. And on October 16, 2012, Kareena and Saif tied the knot. Every time we see the two together, we fall in love with their chemistry. Be it events or family gatherings, we see Kareena and Saif by each other’s side.