Rotomac case: CBI continues raids in Kanpur

The CBI on Tuesday continued raids at the same three locations in Kanpur for the second consecutive day as it probed a multi-crore loan default by Rotomac Pen’s chief Vikram Kothari.

The Central Bureau of Investigation again questioned Kothari along with his wife. The raided places included office and residential premises of the company’s directors, where searches were conducted on Monday as well, the CBI said.

The probe agency has also sealed a residential premise and an office of Rotomac directors in New Delhi. The loan default would touch Rs 3,695 crore, including interest, according to the CBI.