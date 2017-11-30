Roy Kapur Films to create digital content for Jio platform

Siddharth Roy Kapur has come out with a new creative idea that will be a boost for the writers, producers and filmmakers and will compose content across multiple genres for the Jio platform.

Roy Kapur Films had earlier this year announce a multi-year deal with telecom firm Reliance Jio Infocomm. Taking the association forward, the banner has invited people with ideas for high impact content across multiple genres to be launched under the Jio Originals’ brand, and available to over 140 million subscribers, a statement said.

A team at the production banner has already started to identify high quality content that can cater to the widely diverse and growing digital audience in India. Kapur said they are working towards developing digital content that is “high-impact, binge-watchable, unique and makes you want to come back for more”.

“We have some very interesting ideas already in development and would welcome anyone with a great story to come share it with us,” he said. “Our search for the right kind of content is not limited by any filters on genre or regional tastes or preferences. We are just looking for great stories that are unique, entertaining, engaging and make you sit up all night to watch ‘just one more episode’,” he added.