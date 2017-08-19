Rs. 70,000 Monthly Fellowship for IIT, IISc PhD Researchers

KOLKATA: The Centre is now going to grant Rs. 70,000 as monthly fellowship to 2,000 PhD scholars across IITs and IISc.

According to this scheme, those graduating from IITs, NITs, IIITs, if they do their Ph.Ds in IITs or IISc Bengaluru, they would get Rs. 70,000 per month for five years.

At this juncture, researcher-students get Rs. 25,000 as monthly scholarship at IITs.

There are 23 IITs in India alongside an Indian Institute of Science, which is based on Bengaluru.

In March 2017, there was a buzz in the media that in order promote higher education and retain talent in the country, the HRD Ministry proposed a Rs. 75,000 per month fellowship under the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship Programme for selected PhD fellows at the IITs.

There is no denying the fact that premier IITs and IISc Bengaluru always get ranked among the best educational institutes.

As a matter of fact, IISc Bangalore was the only university from the country that was there in the Times Higher Education’s Best Small Universities across the globe.

“As part of the research fellowship scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we wish the meritorious students who are being forced to leave the country for purely financial reasons stay within the country.

“We will provide 2,000 such monthly fellowships across the IIT system and IISc Bengaluru,” Mr Sharma said yesterday. “Draft scheme is ready,” said an official statement.