Rupees 1.81 cr spent by LDA on Yogi oath taking ceremony

Lucknow: Sworn in ceremony of Yogi Aadityanath saw the expenditure of huge 1.81 cr rupees that has been spent by the Lucknow Development Authority to make the occasion big and worth watching.

Four months after this event took place, scam has erupted showing that there was handsome amount of money spent at this event and there were fake bills attached of higher value to make up with the amount.

The details sent by the Lucknow Development Authority to Secretariat made it clear that this was the actual amount of money spent on the sworn in ceremony of Yogi.

On the other hand back in the year 2012, the amount of money spent in the sworn in ceremony of Akhilesh Yadav was far less comparatively amounting to just 89.9 lakhs.