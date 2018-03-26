Russia: Massive blaze in shopping mall kills 37

According to the information given by the media sources, minimum of 37 people including children were killed and 69 others reported missing after a massive blaze broke out at a shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo. The first reports of the fire at the Winter Cherry mall started coming in on Sunday afternoon, reports Sputnik news. The police immediately cordoned off the area began evacuations. An emergency services official confirmed on Sunday night that the missing people included…

The first reports of the fire at the Winter Cherry mall started coming in on Sunday afternoon, reports Sputnik news.

The police immediately cordoned off the area began evacuations. An emergency services official confirmed on Sunday night that the missing people included 40 children. Forty-five people were injured.

Various social media posts said that fire alarms failed to go off as people rushed in panic through thick clouds of smoke, some jumping out of windows. Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said that firefighters were not being able to reach the interiors of the mall due to high temperature.

“The firefighters and rescuers are working at the risk of their own lives… There is no access to certain rooms because of high temperatures,” Sputnik news quoted the minister as saying.