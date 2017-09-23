Russia ridicule both Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un

Moscow: On a expected note, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has likened the war of words between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to a kindergarten fight between children.

Point to be noted here is that the North Korean leader earlier termed Trump “mentally deranged”and a “dotard” after Trump threatened to destroy his country.

On the other hand, Trump responded with a tweet calling Kim Jong-un ‘a madman’ who “will be tested like never before!”

Lavrov said a pause was needed, “to calm down the hotheads”.

“Yes, it’s unacceptable to silently watch North Korea’s nuclear military adventures but it is also unacceptable to unleash war on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

He called for a political process, which he said was a key part of the United Nations Security Council process.

“Together with China we’ll continue to strive for a reasonable approach and not an emotional one like when children in a kindergarten start fighting and no-one can stop them,” he said.

Experts say this is the first time a North Korean leader has made a direct address to an international audience – and it merits serious and thorough consideration.

“All relevant parties should exercise restraint instead of provoking each other,” said Foreign Minister spokesman Lu Kang.