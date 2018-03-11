Rwanda: 16 dead, several injured in lightning

Rwanda: According to the information given by an official, in an incident that took place in southern Rwanda that killed, at least 16 people and several others got injured after being struck by lightning in the past two days. Lighting hit 45 people who were praying on Saturday, leaving 14 of them dead, Media quoted Nyaruguru district mayor Francois Habitegeko as saying. Some of the injured remain in critical condition, he said. Two other people, including a primary school pupil,…

