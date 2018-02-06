Ryan case has a new update, chargesheet filed

GURUGRAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today charged a 16-year-old boy for the murder of a seven-year-old in a Gurugram school. In a chargesheet of more than 2,500 pages, CBI said it had ample amount of evidence to prosecute the juvenile whose fingerprints were found at the crime scene.

CBI gave a clean chit to Ashok Kumar, the school bus conductor, who had originally been arrested by Gurugram police for the murder. CBI submitted a trunk and two bags full of documents along with the chargesheet.

The court had instructed that the juvenile be referred to as Bholu and the seven-year-old as Prince, and CBI stuck to that script in its chargesheet. “During investigation by CBI, sufficient evidence in the form of oral, documentary and forensic report has come on record which substantiate that Bholu has committed the murder of Prince on September 8,” CBI said.

The probe agency sought the discharge of Ashok. “No evidence has come on record to substantiate the involvement of conductor Ashok Kumar in committing the murder of Prince. No traces of sexual assault were found. No blood stain was found on his clothes. Ashok’s presence inside the washroom has been explained and found to be justified and true based on independent versions of several witnesses and minute analysis of CCTV footage,” said the chargesheet.

CBI dedicated nearly two dozen pages countering the investigation of Gurugram police and giving a clean chit to Ashok Kumar, who was arrested by police on September 8 and later given bail by Gurugram court in November.