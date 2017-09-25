Ryan International School Reopens, Heightened Safety Measures priority this time

Gurgaon’s Ryan International School opened last Monday 10 days after a Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur murder, but was told to shut down again for a week.

Pradyuman Thakur was found murdered in one of its toilets on September 8. The school has remained closed since. The Haryana government took over the administration of the school last Monday while the state police said that the school couldn’t begin operations before its security gaps were plugged.

The school authorities have now installed additional 40 CCTV cameras, and a new security agency has been given the task to safeguard the premises. There will be a different entry and separate lavatories for non-teaching staff.

Last week, when the school reopened to a thin attendance, students refused to attend classes or enter the toilet where the gruesome murder took place.