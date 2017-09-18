Ryan International School reopens, parents still concerned about safety of kids

Gurgaon: The Bhondsi branch of Ryan International School reopened today, over a week after seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was brutally murdered inside the school premises.

According to reports, only four of Pradyuman’s classmates came to school. Two of the students came with their parents to quit the school.

As per sources, parents expressed concern for their children’s studies and fear for their safety. They demanded strict security measures by the school authorities so that such incident is not repeated again.

On September 8, Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the school with his throat slit. A conductor of one of the school buses, Ashok Kumar (42), was arrested by the police for allegedly killing the boy. The Haryana government has taken over the management of the school for three months. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has handed over the case to CBI.