Ryan School murder case: Khattar ready to conduct CBI probe

New Delhi: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the satae government is ready to conduct the CBI probe in the murder case of 7-year-old-boy Pradyuman.

As per the reports, the chief minister called victim of the father and assured of all help. Khattar has also asserted that the government will not show any leniency in the case and strict action will be taken against the school management.

If sources are to be believed, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had telephonic conversation with Pradyuman’s mother and uncle.

Ryan School’s northern India head Francis Thomas and coordinator and Human Resource (HR) head Jeyus Thomas were arrested under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The principal of the school, who was called for interrogation, had to be hospitalised after she fell ill today.

The 7-year-old student was found dead inside the washroom of the school premises. Police arrested one of the bus conductors Ashok Kumar, who allegedly killed the student. He tried to sexually abuse the kid but when he failed in his attempt he killed the boy. Ashok slit his throat and right ear.

According to Haryana Education Minister Rambilas Sharma, a three-member fact finding committee has reported major security loopholes in the school. He said that there were no separate toilets for the bus drivers and conductors of the school. They use washrooms of the students.