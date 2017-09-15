Ryan School murder case: CBSE issues new safety guidelines

New Delhi: Keeping in mind the safety of school going children, the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued new guidelines to all its affiliated schools. The move by the CBSE comes following the murder of the seven year old boy Pradyuman Thakur inside the premises of Ryan International School.

According to the circular published on the official website of CBSE, the school authorities are solely responsible for the safety and security of the children on campus. It also states that it is the fundamental right of the child to engage and study in an environment where he/she feels safe and is free from any physical or emotional abuse or harassment.

Safety audits, installation of CCTV cameras, police verification of staff members, psychometric evaluation, Constitution of parent-teacher-students committees to address safety needs of the students and taking regular feedback from parents are among the important guidelines issued by the board.

All the CBSE affiliated schools are directed to follow the fresh guidelines within two months from notification. If any school fails to follow the new guidelines or violet them, they might lose their affiliation.

In the Ryan student murder case, the CBSE has formed a probe panel and inspected the school premises to examine the loopholes in the security arrangements.