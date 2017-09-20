Ryan School Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana Court rejects bail petition of owners

Gurgaon: The Haryana High Court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail petitions of the owners of Ryan International School.

According to reports, the High Court has refused any stay on the arrests of Ryan Augustine Pinto, Ryan Augustine Francis Pinto and Grace Pinto following the brutal murder of class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur.

While hearing the anticipatory bail petition of Ryan School owners, Justice Inderjit Singh, issued a notice to the Haryana government for its reply.

On September 14, the Bombay High Court rejected the request of Pintos for protection from arrest.

Pradyuman Thakur(7) student of Ryan International School, was found with his throat slit in the school washroom in Gurgaon on September 8. One of the school bus conductors Ashok Kumar (42) was arrested in connection with the crime.

The boy’s murder jolted the nation and parents took to streets in order to protest against the lack of security for children inside the school premises.

The case is being investigated by the CBI after the deceased parents alleged that the police investigation was not up to the mark.