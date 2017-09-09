Ryan School principal suspended, protest continues

Gurgaon: Principal of Ryan International School has been suspended after the massive outrage over the gruesome murder of a seven-year-old student inside the school’s premises.

As per the reports, strict action will be taken against the school and NCPCR, the apex body for child rights has recommended that a case of negligence be registered against the management of the school.

The police arrested Ashok Kumar, one of the bus conductors, who allegedly killed Pradyuman(7). He also tried to sexually abuse the minor but when the student resisted and cried, he was murdered by the conductor. He slit the boy’s throat and right ear and walked out of the washroom , leaving the knife behind.

According to the reports, the bus conductor confessed to the crime after being grilled by the police.