S.Korea not sure about Kim Jong-un’s visit to Beijing

The South Korean government today mentioned that it does not know if North Korea's Kim Jong-un was visiting Beijing, however, South Korean presidential office spokesperson went on to say that the government was closely monitoring the situation and analyzing all possibilities and communicating closely with the countries involved. In Beijing, where the government has not yet made any comments, a heavy security presence has been observed around the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where Kim might be staying. Access to the Tiananmen…

The South Korean government today mentioned that it does not know if North Korea’s Kim Jong-un was visiting Beijing, however, South Korean presidential office spokesperson went on to say that the government was closely monitoring the situation and analyzing all possibilities and communicating closely with the countries involved.

In Beijing, where the government has not yet made any comments, a heavy security presence has been observed around the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where Kim might be staying.

Access to the Tiananmen Square has been restricted, which is common protocol when there is a state meeting with a foreign president in the Great Hall of the People. The North Korean media also did not report on the supposed visit.

The development comes ahead of the proposed summit between Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April, and a possible meeting between the North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump in May.