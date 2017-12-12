Sabyasachi elated because of his association with Virat, Anushka

New Delhi: Celebrated couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee today expressed his happiness over his association with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The designer behind the striking ensembles and looks sported by India’s star cricketer and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for their wedding festivities.

The wedding took place on Monday at a resort in a restored 13th century Tuscan village in Italy, and Mukherjee ensured there was a timeless aura about the clothes and accessories for the bride and groom.

“We designed the clothes for both bride and groom for all the functions. From engagement to mehendi and sangeet, for the wedding and post-wedding dinner, and heritage jewellery from recently launched Sabyasachi label.

“It was wonderful to work with the couple. From the House of Sabyasachi, we wish Anushka and Virat a very happy married life,” Mukherjee told media. The designer ensured Anushka sported a different look at every function.For her mehendi ceremony, he says she wanted a boho look full of bright colours.

“Hot pink was her favourite. We created a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. It was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori.”

Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk,” Mukherjee shared in an Instagram post.