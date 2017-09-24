Sachin Joshi awarded as the Youth Icon of the Year

Mumbai: Renowned entrepreneur, actor, filmmaker and philanthropist, Sachin Joshi bagged the prestigious Stardust’s Youth Icon award.

The star studded event that was held in Dubai had celebrities from all walks of life.

From sports, films and NGO’s, Stardust felicitated those celebrities who have made a difference to the society.

The multi faceted Sachin Joshi who has carved his niche in various industries expressed his gratitude.

While talking to the media, Sachin went on to say: “I believe hard work and dedication can take you places. That has been my success mantra. Awards only encourage you to do better work. I hope I can be an inspire the youth to make their dreams come true.”

Humble yet ambitious, SJ feels that the journey of love, accolades and awards has only just begun.