Sachin Tendulkar has some tips for Team India for comeback in 2nd Test

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar had been a big boost for the Indian team when they needed to counter the pace attacks on overseas tours. And now the legendary batsman has offered three tips to Virat Kohli’s team ahead of the 2nd Test in Centurion, starting today.

“Batsmen should concentrate in the first 25 overs and look to accelerate after 50; bowlers should bowl in the right areas, and more importantly, remain positive as a team,” Tendulkar said.

The Master Blaster also believes that the visitors won’t be mentally down after defeat in the 1st Test at Newlands.

“While I don’t think the team is mentally down after the Cape Town defeat, South Africa will have their tails up. This is going to be a huge test for the team management. What India do outside the field will be as important as on it,” he stated.

Kohli wants his batsmen to “show intent” when they come up against South Africa’s fast bowlers.