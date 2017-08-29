Sachin Tendulkar tweets heartwarming message on National Sports Day

New Delhi: To commemorate birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, in 2012, the Government of India decided to celebrate 29th August as the country’s ‘National Sports Day’. Dhyan Chand is referred to as ‘The Wizard’ for his incredible hockey skills.

On the occasion of National sports day, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar today took to the micro blogging site Twitter and stated “We must all dedicate this #NationalSportsDay to the sportswomen of our country for making us proud in their respective fields. #LoveSports”

Sachin called out to the people of India to dedicate this day to the sportswomen of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated all sports lovers across India and has expressed hope that sports and sportsmanship will always shine in our society. “On #NationalSportsDay, I congratulate all sportspersons and sports enthusiasts who pursue sports with great vigour and passion,” he wrote.

PM Modi announced the launch of the ‘Khelo India’ initiative in his weekly radio programme Mann ki baat on Sunday.

“The country celebrates National Sports Day on the 29th of August. This is the birth anniversary of the great hockey player, hockey wizard, Major Dhyan Chand ji. His contribution to hockey was unparalleled. I am reminding you of this because I want the younger generation of our country to take part in sports,” PM Modi had said.

“Sports should become a part of our lives. If we are a young nation, our youth should get manifested in the field of sports as well. Sports means physical fitness, mental alertness and personality enhancement. What else does one need? Sports, in a way, is a recipe that brings people together.”