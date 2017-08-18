Saha tells the difference between Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri

KOLKATA: India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha today mentioned that he never found former India head coach Anil Kumble “strict” and then stated that current coach Ravi Shastri is of the nature that he all the time encourages team to go out there and kill the opposition.

Asked to differentiate between the two coaches, Saha said: “Anil bhai always wanted us to score 400, 500, 600 and the opponent will be all out by 150-200. That is not always possible. Ravi bhai always tells us to go out there hit the opponent out of the park. This is the only difference I could see. Rest both were positive all the time.”

Leg-spin legend Kumble resigned as coach before the West Indies tour after skipper Virat Kohli had raised objection over his style of coaching. Kumble in his resignation letter had written that their relationship had become “untenable”.

“I did not feel that way. As a coach, he has to be strict in some way or the other. Some have felt he is strict, some have not. I have never felt that way under Anil bhai,” Saha told reporters on arrival from Sri Lanka where India completed a 3-0 whitewash.

Moving on, the three-match sweep over Sri Lankan was India’s 8th consecutive series win – with the stretch beginning over the Islanders in 2015. Since then, India have clinched Test series against seven different opponents: South Africa (3-0), West Indies (2-0 overseas), New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1-0), Australia (2-1) and Sri Lanka (2015 & 2017).