Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu all set to shine again!

India’s star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will be playing for a spot in the World Championship final and the two would be desperate to perform brilliantly.

Glasgow Saturday semi finals evening at Emirates Arena will surely be a roaring homecoming for India’s golden girls in badminton PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

Two semi finalists – out of four – for India at the World Championships is not just the simple doubling of India’s medal count. This weekend ought to celebrate two careers that have fed off each other’s rising ambition to reset themselves higher targets and spawned stupendous global-level bonafide success for the country.

When Saina takes on Nozomi Okuhara earlier in the day, she is sure to lead the way for PV Sindhu who runs into Chinese Chen Yufei later in the night. ‘Friendships’ are for sports’ ‘civvies’ who went shopping for bands start of this month. Who needs those when you could be competing for a medal around the neck by end-August instead?

The rivalry is playdough in hands of anyone who follows badminton in India. You could give it any form you’d want, scribble anything inside their thought bubbles and finally speculate all the way till Tokyo Games and beyond on what Saina and Sindhu think of each other.

In Glasgow where the two arrived separately and are tough to catch in one frame, this competing has given India two medals. Sindhu was expected to win, Saina was the dark horse, but it is a testament to just how high the two’ve set standards for themselves that at the business end the duo are the last Indians standing.

Sindhu was severely tested by Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong on Thursday – the Hong Kong girl playing one of her best matches of unadulterated attacking blitz on the Indian, enroute Saturday’s semis. The tall Sun Yu would offer some respite in the quarters by barely moving only for a Last 4 matchup for Sindhu with the newest highly-rated Chinese Chen Yufei.