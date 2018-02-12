Sales of domestic passenger cars plunge in Jan: SIAM

According to the details given by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, sales of domestic passenger cars inched down in January.

SIAM stated that 184,264 passenger cars were sold in January, down from 186,596 in the corresponding month of 2017.

However, the off-take of other sub-segments of passenger vehicle category such as utility vehicles edged higher by 37.88 per cent during the month to 85,850 units. On the other hand, sales of vans declined by 7.06 per cent to 15,363 units.

Consequently, the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales inched up by 7.57 per cent in January to 285,477 units from 265,389 units sold during the corresponding period in 2017.