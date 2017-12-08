Salman and Anil share screen for ‘Race 3’

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor has joined the cast of the third installment of “Race 3” starring superstar Salman Khan. Salman on Friday shared a photograph of himself along with Anil and producer Ramesh Taurani holding hands with each other.

“Inke Aane se ‘Race 3’ ka cast aur ho gaya jhakaas Anil Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani. ‘Race 3’. (With him joining the ‘Race 3’, the cast has become more awesome),” Salman captioned the image.

This is not the first time Salman and Anil will share screen space. The two have previously worked in movies like “Biwi No.1”, “No Entry”, “Yuvvraaj” and “Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love”.

“Race 3” marks Anil’s return to the “Race” franchise as the actor had earlier played a pivotal part in the previous instalments of the film. The first two instalments of “Race” showcased Anil playing the role of a light-hearted police officer.

Taurani also posted an image and captioned it: “Picture agar ‘Race’ ho, toh yeh kaise na ho Anil Kapoor (If the film is ‘Race’, then how can he not be a part of it). He’s coming back to the ‘Race’.” “Race 3” is being directed by Remo D’Souza, and is co-produced by SKF Films and Tips. The film is slated to release on Eid next year.