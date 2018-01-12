Salman Khan gives best wishes to Zareen Khan for ‘1921’

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has wished good luck to actress Zareen Khan for her latest film “1921”.

“All the best Zareen Khan for ‘1921’. You are looking very pretty, but the trailer is scary,” Salman tweeted on Friday, urging his Twitter followers to watch the Vikram Bhatt directorial.

Zareen, who is essaying the role of a ghost-whisperer in the horror film, made her debut in Bollywood alongside Salman in the film “Veer” and shared screen space with the “Dabangg” star in “Ready”.

“1921”, shot in London, revolves around the lead characters, played by Zareen and actor Karan Kundra. They deal with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future. It is about a struggle between life and death.

The film, which also stars Angela Krislinzki, released on Friday.