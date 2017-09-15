Salman Khan upsets brother-in-law Aayush Sharma!

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who is popularly known for introducing talents in Bollywood, is reportedly planning to cast his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in his home production project opposite small screen actress Mouni Roy.

Buzz is that Salman has decided to launch Aayush in his forthcoming flick, and Mouni has been approached for the female lead.

If sources are to be believed, Aayush is not happy with his pairing opposite the Naagin actress. He wants to work with a big Bollywood actress or another fresh face in his debut movie. But Salman seems to have made up his mind about Mouni.

Khan has also started promoting Mouni as she plays a lead role in this upcoming movie. Recently, they were seen in the promos of reality show Bigg Boss 11, hosted by the superstar.

As per the sources, it was Salman who helped Mouni in getting her big Bollywood break opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. Khiladi Kumar signed Mouni for his movie Gold on the request of Salman Khan.

Now everything depends upon Arpita Khan Sharma (Salman’s sister) as she may try to convince her brother to change his mind. Arpita married to Aayush Sharma in 2014 and the couple is blessed with a baby boy Ahil.