Salman Khan will now endorse Appy Fizz

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will now be seen endorsing fruit juice drink Appy Fizz after he was appointed as the brand ambassador by the beverage company Parle Agro. Salman, whose “stylish, macho and magnetic attitude” make him a “seamless fit” for the brand, will feature in its newest #FeelTheFizz campaign, read a statement. “I am positive the fans and the brand’s consumers will Feel the Fizz,” Salman said. Last year, the brand had associated itself with TV show “Bigg Boss…

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will now be seen endorsing fruit juice drink Appy Fizz after he was appointed as the brand ambassador by the beverage company Parle Agro.

Salman, whose “stylish, macho and magnetic attitude” make him a “seamless fit” for the brand, will feature in its newest #FeelTheFizz campaign, read a statement.

“I am positive the fans and the brand’s consumers will Feel the Fizz,” Salman said. Last year, the brand had associated itself with TV show “Bigg Boss 11”, hosted by Salman.