Samsung enters into budget tablet market in India

As tablet shipments persists to dip in India, Samsung India on Thursday mentioned that the company will launch affordable products this year and assumed that the tablet industry is set to make a strong comeback.

“2017 was a de-growth year for the tablet industry as a whole but we, as a brand, performed well over 2016 by registering near double-digit growth by market value,” Vishal Kaul, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS here.

Bullish on its performance in 2017, the South Korean tech giant on Thursday forayed into the budget tablet market with the launch of Galaxy Tab A 7.0 at Rs 9,500 that sports rounded edges and a “non-slip” pattern.

The device will be available across retail stores, starting January 5. “On using this device with Jio, get an exclusive cashback of Rs 2,000 in your JioMoney account, on recharging with Jio Plan of Rs 299 for 24 months,” the company said.

The 4G tablet comes with HD display and a hefty 4000mAh battery that claims to provide up to nine hours of video playback. “Galaxy Tab A 7.0 caters to consumers’ on-the-go and, thereby, acts as a perfect companion for their active lifestyle,” Kaul added. The device has 1.5GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card to up to 200GB.