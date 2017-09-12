Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launched in India, get details here!

Much awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was today launched in India; this smartphone is the latest flagship in the company’s Galaxy Note phablet lineup.

Some of the key features include a 6.3-inch Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio – it is essentially a larger variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ with an S Pen stylus included.

It has a dual rear camera setup, the first for any Samsung smartphone till date, apart from its IP68-certification, iris scanner, and face recognition feature.

The company at the launch event revealed the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in India, as well as the smartphone’s availability.

The company announced that Bixby Voice has been launched in India, and will be available from September 30 on the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in India is Rs. 67,900, and the smartphone has been launched in its 64GB inbuilt storage variant.

It will be available in its Maple Gold and Midnight Black colour variants.