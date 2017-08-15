Samsung Galaxy Note 8 teaser video released | WATCH

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is all set to release on 23 August and Samsung is putting in all the possible efforts to keep the momentum. The Korean giant has released a video teaser of the upcoming flagship phone.

Apart from this, details pertaining to the dual rear camera and dual SIM variants have also leaked. While the teaser does not show the device, you do see a graphical S Pen which goes about crossing words and following them up with other words. So, ‘closed’ is replaced with ‘open’, ‘follow’ is replaced with ‘lead’, ‘talk’ is replaced with ‘act’ and so on. The teaser ends with ‘Do bigger things’.

That the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be a big-screen phone is a foregone conclusion. But display is not the only USP this time around. The Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to be the first Samsung phone to sport a dual rear camera setup.