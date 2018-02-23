Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge price deducted in India

The famous and expensive smartphone company Samsung has brought in good news for all those who wanted to buy Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge but could not buy due to unaffordable rates but now the price of the phone has been deducted in India.

While the Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB variant is now available for purchase at Rs. 35,900, its 128GB version is at Rs. 37,900. This is essentially a Rs. 6,000 drop from what the company was offering previously. The price drop notably applies for purchases through offline channels only and includes a Paytm cashback worth Rs. 5,000 upon scanning a QR code at an eligible retailer.

The MRP of the Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB variant is Rs. 50,900 since August 2016, whereas the MRP of the Galaxy S7 Edge 128GB variant is at Rs. 56,900. Prior to the price drop, the 32GB and 128GB variants have been available for as low as Rs. 41,900 and Rs. 43,900 online, respectively. The revised pricing was first report by an established Mumbai-based retailer, but Gadgets 360 has received independent confirmation of the move from Samsung. Offline prices prior to the drop were Rs. 38,900 and Rs. 40,900, respectively. Notably, the new price for the 32GB variant is also visible on the Samsung India Shop online store, though the 128GB variant still bears a Rs. 43,900 price on the Samsung online store.

Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge price cut comes days ahead of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch that is taking place this Sunday at a pre-MWC conference in Barcelona. The Galaxy S7 Edge was launched at MWC 2016.

Debuted originally with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge presently runs Android Nougat and features a 5.5-inch QHD Super AMOLED display. The handset is powered by an octa-core Exynos 8890 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and has a 12-megapixel ‘Dual Pixel’ rear camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and smart OIS feature as well as a 5-megapixel front camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture. Both variants of the Galaxy S7 Edge have storage expansion via microSD card (up to 200TB). Besides, the smartphone packs a 3600mAh battery.