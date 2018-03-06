Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ launched in India, check details here

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ has been launched in India along with features and the Samsung Galaxy S9 price in India starts at Rs. 57,900 for the 64GB model, and goes up to Rs. 65,900 for the 256GB variant. The Galaxy S9+ price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB model, and goes up to Rs. 72,900 for the 256GB variant. Some of the key features include: It has slow-mo features, the latest 10nm processors, AKG Acoustics-tuned…

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ has been launched in India along with features and the Samsung Galaxy S9 price in India starts at Rs. 57,900 for the 64GB model, and goes up to Rs. 65,900 for the 256GB variant. The Galaxy S9+ price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB model, and goes up to Rs. 72,900 for the 256GB variant.

Some of the key features include:

It has slow-mo features, the latest 10nm processors, AKG Acoustics-tuned dual speakers, and new software features like AR Emoji.

On the design front though, the smartphones look very similar to last generation’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Samsung hasn’t launched the 128GB variants of the smartphones in India.

The phones will be available from March 16, in Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Midnight Black. Pre-bookings are now open via retail outlets, the Samsung Shop, and Flipkart.