Samsung Galaxy S9 to launch on February 25

Samsung Galaxy S9 will be launched at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event on February 25, ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 next month.

Samsung is planning to include a significantly upgraded camera on the upcoming phones and the technology uses Samsung’s Tetracell technology to enhance low light images, offering an upgrade to Dual Pixel.

There is a Smart WDR feature that enables the sensor to capture multiple exposures in one shot.

Rumours have also hinted towards an f/1.5 aperture lens on the rear camera setup of the phones.

The phones are expected to have a variable aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4 giving the sensor DSLR-like capabilities. The Galaxy S9+ is touted to sport a dual lens setup while the Galaxy S9 might have a single lens on the back.

The box listed a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with rounded corners.