Sanjay Dutt shares his “Tamma Tamma” experience

Actor Sanjay Dutt today stated that he remembers the time when he was asked perform on the “Tamma Tamma” song with Bollywoods dancing diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene for the 1990 film “Thanedaar” and he was very much nervous as his co-star was a brilliant dancer.

He also mentioned that he rehearsed for 16 days and was apprehensive before shooting for the popular.

Sanjay appeared on TV show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6” to promote his forthcoming film “Bhoomi”. The episode of “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6” featuring Sanjay will be aired on Saturday on Zee TV.

After a contestant sang Sanjay’s popular song “Tamma Tamma”, the actor got nostalgic and said: “I remember the time when I was asked to match steps with Madhuri Dixit while shooting for the song ‘Tamma Tamma’.

He added: “As soon as I found out I was so nervous because I dance like a crow and I had to perform alongside Madhuri who is known for her dancing. To perfect the steps, I rehearsed for 16 days straight. I was still apprehensive to perform but finally I did it.”