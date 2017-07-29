Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Bhoomi’ poster unveiled

Actor Sanjay Dutt today on the occasion of his 58th birthday shared a rough and fascinating poster of his upcoming film “Bhoomi” on the micro blogging website Twitter.

Sanjay took to Twitter to shared the poster in which he is seen sporting a grim look. The poster has his face covered with dust and blood. The actor’s eyes expresses pain and rage.

“Here’s presenting the first official poster of ‘Bhoomi’,” Sanjay captioned the image.

“Bhoomi”, which mark Sanjay’s comeback after he was released from the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2016, is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.