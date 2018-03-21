Sanjay Dutt to take legal action against writer of his “unauthorised” biography

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is not happy with the work done by the writer and publisher of his “unauthorised” biography “The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy” and mentioned that he has not authorised either Juggernaut Publications or Yasser Usman to write/publish his biography The actor also said his “authentic” autobiography will be out soon. Sanjay issued a statement via social media about the book penned by Yasser Usman and published by Juggernaut. “I have not authorised either Juggernaut…

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is not happy with the work done by the writer and publisher of his “unauthorised” biography “The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy” and mentioned that he has not authorised either Juggernaut Publications or Yasser Usman to write/publish his biography

The actor also said his “authentic” autobiography will be out soon. Sanjay issued a statement via social media about the book penned by Yasser Usman and published by Juggernaut.

“I have not authorised either Juggernaut Publications or Yasser Usman to write/publish my biography. Our lawyers had sent them a legal notice, in response to which Juggernaut Publications said that contents of the proposed book are based on information available in public domain from authentic sources.

“However, from the excerpts that are appearing in the newspaper are partly based on my old interviews, but rest all seemed to be based on hearsay, 1990s’ tabloids and gossip magazines, most of which are figments of imagination and not true. I have consulted with my legal team on the next course of action,” the actor wrote.

In an accompanying post, Sanjay said: “I hope better sense will prevail and there will be no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family.”