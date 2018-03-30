Sanjay Nirupam demands an internal inquiry in Maharashtra ‘Tea scam’

Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam today sought an internal inquiry on the alleged 'Tea scam' in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's Office (CMO). In a letter to Fadnavis on Thursday, Nirupam plugged holes into the CMO's denial to the RTI response. "The response of the CMO is full of loopholes and lies. They claim that this is the overall expense that has been spent on bouquets, shawls, coconuts which were given during felicitations, whereas the RTI was specifically for tea…

In a letter to Fadnavis on Thursday, Nirupam plugged holes into the CMO’s denial to the RTI response.

“The response of the CMO is full of loopholes and lies. They claim that this is the overall expense that has been spent on bouquets, shawls, coconuts which were given during felicitations, whereas the RTI was specifically for tea and snacks. So why is the CMO clubbing all other expenses now?” he asked.

Referring to the comments by former Union Minister and four-time Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, saying he was never aware that such huge expenses could be incurred on serving tea, Nirupam said that even other ex-CMs have said that the tea and snacks expenses of the CMO have always been in lakhs.

“Then how did the expenses suddenly rise to Rs 3.4 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 57, 99,150 in 2015-16? The CMO statement lacks authenticity and seems a desperate attempt just to cover up the truth because the expense has increased by 577 per cent which equals to more than 18,500 cups of tea consumed every single day,” he said.