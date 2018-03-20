Sasikala’s Husband Natarajan Maruthappa passes away at 74

Chennai: Jailed AIADMK chief VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan passed away in Chennai at the age of 74 years after multiple organ failure and was admitted Gleneagles Global Health City hospital last week for chest infection and his condition was "critical". "It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the sad demise of Natarajan Maruthappa at 1.35 AM today," an official release issued by Shanmuga Priyan, chief operating officer of Gleneagles Global Health City, said. VK Sasikala, currently…

“It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the sad demise of Natarajan Maruthappa at 1.35 AM today,” an official release issued by Shanmuga Priyan, chief operating officer of Gleneagles Global Health City, said.

VK Sasikala, currently lodged in the central prison in Bengaluru, has applied for 15-day parole to attend the last rites of Mr Natarajan.

“Natarajan Maruthappa was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), Gleneagles Global (Hospital), on March 16 with severe chest infection,” the hospital had said in a statement last week.