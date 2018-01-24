SAvsInd: India loose openers early

Indian team has got off to an average start against South Africa in the third and the final Test match. Both the openers have been sent back to the pavilion and Kohli is still batting it out along with Pujara.

Earlier, India won toss and elected to bat first against South Africa. India included five seamers and Ajinkya Rahane was also given place in the playing squad along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

TEAMS

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo

India (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Parthiv Patel(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah