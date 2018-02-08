SC to deal with Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case as pure land dispute

New Delhi: Giving a statement on the much talked Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case, the Supreme Court today stated that it will deal with the entire Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case as a pure land dispute and has also denied hearing it on day-to-day basis.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer refused appellants’ plea for day to day hearing, saying “over 700 poor litigants are waiting for justice, we have to hear them”.

Posting the next hearing for March 14, it asked parties in the case to file translated copies of the documents before it.

The court was hearing a batch of cross petitions challenging 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that had divided the disputed Babri Masjid-Ramjanambhoomi site between the Nirmohi Akhara, Lord Ram deity and the Sunni Waqf Board.

The top court was moved challenging the High Court verdict by petitioners M. Siddiqui represented by his legal heirs, the Nirmohi Akhara, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Bhagwan Shri Ram Virajman, All India Hindu Mahasabha’s Swami Chakrapani, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, the Akhil Bharatiya Sri Ramjanam Bhoomi Punardhar Samiti and others.