Scientists on hunt for Lyme disease cure test!

According to the information given by the scientists, although the research is in progress for the tests of Lyme disease infection but they are on the hunt for an early detection blood test for tick- borne Lyme disease infection.

As per the reports, the test uses a “signature” of molecular patterns in blood to help ID infection with the Lyme bacteria, and differentiate it from another tick-borne illness called Southern Tick-Associated Rash Illness.

Lyme disease currently infects about 300,000 Americans annually. It’s spread by bites from the black-legged tick (deer ticks) that are found primarily in the Northeast and Midwest. Heralded by the onset of fever, fatigue and flu-like symptoms, Lyme can often be stopped with the quick use of antibiotics.

But Lyme disease is often tough to diagnose — while the hallmark “bull’s-eye” rash is one indicator that you may have the illness, the rash isn’t always present with Lyme disease. And if it goes undiagnosed and untreated, Lyme disease can have much more serious, debilitating long-term symptoms.

According to the sources, today’s best test for Lyme disease is only 40 percent accurate, so a better diagnostic tool is needed.